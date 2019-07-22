Use dialogue to resolve Farmers/Herders clash, ICMC tells govt

By Nwafor Sunday

The Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC Nigeria), weekend advised both the federal and state governments to adopt alternative dispute resolution and dialogue in resolving Farmers and Herders clash in the country.

The group said that it has trained over 7,000 across Nigeria with whose job is to help in providing alternative to the time wasting, mind burgling, litigation all over the world.

The Vice President Public Communication and Strategy of ICMC Mr. Uche Anioke who stated this after the inauguration of Onitsha branch of the Institute said it has been in Nigeria for over 20 years with 18 branches across Nigeria.

According to him, “We have trained INEC to the extent that it now has its full directorate of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism with a director, we have trained NNPC staff, we have trained Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), we have trained the Civil Defence.

“The biggest business in this country is conflict and conflicts grow on a daily basis from wherever. We have family, village, community, local government or state conflict, which if not properly managed, will grow from conflict to crisis. We held ADR conference recently in Enugu and INEC had engaged us in resolving some political dispute, you may not hear about it unlike litigation.

“Conflict is inevitable you can’t wish it away and you can’t abandon it but it can be contained. Families can live together despite of their differences; communities, Christians, Muslims, Igbo, Hausa, Yourba, Fulani herdsmen can live in one Nigeria, all need is to imbibe the tenets of alternative dispute resolution.

The best way to resolve the herdsmen/farmers clashes is dialogue. You can’t take communication between two people who have differences as long as we are individuals we must bound to have differences but we must be willing to live together, we must do away with ego, we must learn how to manage our emotions, Nigerians are very motive some times. The ADR system help us to programmes ourselves in a manner that we can communicate to even our greatest enemies” Anioke stated.

The Vice Chairman of Onitsha branch of ICMC Chief Obiora Nzewi his response after the inauguration said that it would put up a robust articulation to ensure that mediation and reconciliation takes a front burner in anything that happens in Onitsha and Anambra state at large.

“That will usher in peace, we want move in and let people and government understand that when this permeates into the state and the peace we are talking about will come and when it comes development follows and before we realize it dividend of democracy will now be very free for all to enjoy” Nzewi declared.

The Executive members of the newly inaugurated ICMC Onitsha branch include; Chief FAR Obi-Okafor (Chairman), Chief Obiora Nzewi (Vice Chairman), Noel N. Udeoji (Secretary), Lauretta A. Ikwuka (Assist Secretary), Margret Oputa (Financial Secretary), Chisolum Okafor (Treasurer), Adaobinna Edozie (Org/welfare officer) and Chuka Okolie (PRO).

Other members of the Newly Inaugurated branch include;

Your Honour Ebele Egbuna, Sir Ben Osaka, AICMC, Clifford IloegbuneOkoye, FICMC, P.U.P. Onuorah, FICMC, Obumneme Ezeonu, FICMC, Onyinye Anumuonye, FICMC, Dr. Dubem Anyigbo, FICMC, Ozone Erinne, AICMC, Ikenna Ibe, AICMC, Elochukwu Okoye, AICMC, Rowland Obi-Okafor, AICMC, Ifechukwu Obiokafor, AICMC, among others.

Vanguard