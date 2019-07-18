US offers $7.5M in scholarships to over 303 Nigerian students

By Vera Sam Anyagafu

Even as Nigeria remains the 13th highest sending country of international students to the US, with about 12, 693 Nigerians currently studying in the United States, additional 303 Nigerian students from the 17 states of southern Nigeria have joined the league.

The successful students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities and colleges to study in the United States for the 2019-2020 academic session.

Delivering his keynote massage during the 2019 EducationUSA pre-departure orientation for the students, Tuesday, 15th July 2019, Acting US Consul General, Osman Tat, stated that the US remains a top destination for international students.

He explained that the list of acceptances for Nigerian students for the upcoming academic year has been quite impressive, cutting across many of the 50 US states.

According to the acting CG, “I congratulate each one of you on your tremendous success. This is a very important step in your life. I encourage you to make the most out of your time in the United States to acquire the requisite skills and knowledge needed to support Nigeria’s development.”

The pre-departure orientation is intended to assist students to prepare for their move from Nigeria to attend a college or university in the United States. The event included interactive sessions on topics such as travel planning, adjusting to life in America, safety on campus, and F-1 visa rules for international students.

The group of the US- bound students has been accepted for undergraduate and graduate degree programs at top notch US institutions ranging from Ivy League universities, liberal arts colleges, women’s colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), to community colleges.

Also included are Stanford University, The George Washington University, Johns Hopkins University, Purdue University, Tufts University, Boston University, Emory University, and Howard University, among many others.

Among the departing students are 13 EducationUSA Opportunity Fund grantees, 10 undergraduate and 3 graduate students, with full scholarships, who received financial aid to cover the up-front cost of obtaining admission.

Worthy of note is the fact that annually, through the Opportunity Fund Program, the US Consulate’s EducationUSA Advising Centre assists talented low-income students who are good candidates for admission to US colleges and universities, by funding their application process.

Reportedly, the latest Open Doors Report, published annually by the Institute of International Education, Nigeria is the 13th highest sending country of international students to the U.S., with about 12, 693 Nigerians currently studying in the United States.

However, participants also had the opportunity to meet with students currently studying in the United States who offered tips on how to prepare for the U.S. academic, social, and cultural environment.

Vanguard