US House rejects bid to launch Trump impeachment proceedings

The United States (US) House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected a congressman’s bid to launch impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, tamping down a groundswell of anger after the president made xenophobic comments about Democrats.

The chamber voted 332 to 95 to table, or effectively kill, a resolution brought by Democrat Al Green that raised whether to begin procedures to remove Trump from office.

The majority of the House’s 235 Democrats joined all Republicans in voting to indefinitely delay the impeachment bid, although a substantial number of Democrats went on record in favor of considering articles of impeachment.

Trump took to Twitter following the vote to declare efforts to impeach him “over.”

“This is perhaps the most ridiculous and time-consuming project I have ever had to work on,” Trump wrote, adding: “This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again!”

Vanguard