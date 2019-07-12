US-based Nigerian storyteller, Ben Amushie, Hollywood producer set to shoot USD20m film

Popular Hollywood producer, Ernest Harris is currently shopping for a huge sum of USD20 million to produce an action packed film, ‘Universal Donor’ that is bound to take the world by storm.

The film, which will be shot in three continents, including America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe is scripted by a United States-based Nigerian story teller, poet and playwright, Ben Eze Amushie. It will be produced in partnership with RockCity Entertainment.

‘ When I was approached for this film, I was immediately hooked,’ says Harris. ‘ The script is absolutely one of the best I have ever read. And that saying a lot because I get a lot of scripts offered to me. And when I saw the list of the International film stars the producers are targeting, I was definitely on board. I am very excited about this project,’ he added.

‘Universal Donour’ is Amushie’s yet to published novel, which is being adapted into a film. It’s an action thriller that explodes with fury in the deserts of Iraq, sun kissed city of New York and remote jungles of Nigeria. Medical researchers, doctors and politicians work feverishly to find a cure for a virus that is wreaking havoc in New York City.

The white-knuckle action is propelled by an American military hero who was betrayed by his own in Iraq.

The story unfolds as a terrible and unknown virus threatens world order with a disease with no known treatment protocol. To contain the virus, the American President and his allies, order a military blockade of Nigeria, where the virus was isolated for the first time.

No fly zone is quickly imposed ; all ports of entry are shut down, cutting off a major oil supply to key western countries in the process.

In an exclusive chat with NollyNow, Amushie who was in the country recently, said the essence of the film is to change, if not just for a brief moment, the negative narrative usually associated with Nigeria. “This is because many a time, the stone that the builders refused goes on to become the head cornerstone,” he added.

According to Amushie, he’s bargaining with his American partners to feature some A-list Nollywood stars in the film, which shooting will commence as soon as they are able to raise the needed fund for the project.