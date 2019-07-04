UPU women youths wing elects leadership

By Simon Adewale

Lady Efedede Onajite and Lady Omemine Akpude have emerged President and Vice President respectively of the interim executive committee of the Women Youths wing of the umbrella ruling body of the Urhobo people at home and in Diaspora, the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU.

They were inaugurated in a colourful ceremony held in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, featuring a large turn out of dignitaries, including the Bishop of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa Diocese of Christ Army Church of Nigeria, Bishop I. Akpojotor.

Joe Omene, who inaugurated them, said “You are not to expect financial benefits in your new assignment; you should be focused and ready to contribute your quota to the development of Urhobo land, and as good ambassadors of Urhobo nation.”

Others inaugurated include; Tessy Edjekowho, Emuobor Ighorojah, Edirin Oyibo, Patience Ogba, Voke Emakpor, Molly Obukowho, Akpomedaye Efedede, Orovwigho Oghare, Oghene Vivian, Okonji Glory, Rukky Akpobroka, Blessing Hans, Umukoro Ogheneochuko, Ogaru Rita and Vivian Oghenemaro,