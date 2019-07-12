Updated: Fulani herdsmen kill daughter of Afenifere leader

THE daughter of 93 year old Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the national leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio- Political group, Afenifere, Mrs Funke Olakunrin was yesterday shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Benin/Ore expressway.

She was said to be traveling along Benin/Ore expressway when she, along with others, ran into the barricade mounted by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The herdsmen have been terrorizing motorists along the Benin/ Ore highway in recent times.

Saturday vanguard gathered that the assailants wanted to kidnap her alongside other occupants of the vehicle.

Reports had it that the suspected herdsmen abducted one of the occupants of the vehicle.

The deceased however was unlucky as she was shot dead by the suspects.