Update: Names of Senate’s 69 standing committees chairmen, deputies

Abuja – The Senate has announced the constitution of 69 standing committee chairmen and their deputies.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan made the announcement shortly before the lawmakers went on annual recess on Tuesday.

He named Jubril Barau as the chairman of the Appropriation Committee and Stella Odua as the deputy.

Adeola Olamilekan got Chairmanship of Finance Committee, while Gabriel Suswan, was named chairman of Committee on Power. Of 69 Standing Committees.

Others are with their deputies are:

1. Agriculture – Abdullahi Adamu, Bima Enagi.

2. Airforce – Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Michael Nnachi.

3. Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes – Suleiman Kwari, Aliyu Wamakko.

4. Appropriation – Barau Jibrin, Stella Oduah.

5. Army – Ali Ndume, Abba Moro.

6. Aviation – Dino Melaye, Bala Na’Allah.

7. Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions – Uba Sani, Orji Uzor Kalu.

8. Capital Market – Ibikunle Amosun, Binos Yero

9. Communications – Oluremi Tinubu, Ibrahim Bomai.

10. Corporation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD – Chimaroke Nnamani, Yusuf Yusuf.

11. Culture and Tourism – Rochas Okorocha, Ignatius Longjohn.

12. Customs, Excise and Tarrifs – Francis Alimekhena, Francis Fadahunsi.

13. Defence – Aliyu Wamakko, Istifanus Gyang.

14. Diaspora and NGOs – Bashiru Ajibola, Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

15. Downstream Petroleum Sector – Sabo Mohammed, Philip Aduda.

16.Drugs and Narcotics – Hezekaiah Dimka, Chimaroke Nnamani.

17. Ecology Climate Change – Mohammad Gusau, Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

18. Education (Basic and Secondary) – Ibrahim Geidam, Akon Eyakenyi

19. Employment, Labour and Productivity – Ben Umajumogwu, Kabiru Barkiya.

20. Environment – Ike Ekweremadu, Ibrahim Hadejia.

21. Establishment and Public Service – Ibrahim Shekarau, Barinadas Mpigi.

22. Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions – Patrick Akinyelure, Ahmed Babba-Kaita.

23. FCT – Abubakar Kyari, Tolu Odebiyi.

24.Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs – Danjuma Laah, Yahaya Gumau.

25. FERMA – Gershom Bassey, Kabir Barkiya.

26. Finance – Adeola Olamilekan, Isa Jibrin.

27. Foreign Affairs – Mohammed Bulkachuwa, Ignatius Longjohn.

28. Gas Resources – James Manager, Biobaraku Wangagra.

29. Health (Secondary and Tertiary) – Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Betty Apiafi.

30. Housing – Sam Egwu, Lola Ashiru.

31. ICT and Cybercrime – Yakubu Useni, Abdulfatai Buhari.

32. INEC – Kabiru Gaya, Sahabi Ya’u.

33. Industries – Adebayo Osinowo.

34. Information and National Communication – Danladi Sankara, Aishatu Ahmed.

35. Interior -Kashim Shettima, Diri Douye.

36. Interparliamentary Affairs – Godiya Akwashiki, Abba Moro.

37. Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters – Michael Bamidele, Emmanuel Oker-Jev.

38. Land Transport – Abdulfatai Buhari, Nicholas Tofowomo.

39. Legislative Compliance – Oriolowo Adeyemi, Sabi Abdullahi.

40. Local Content – Teslim Folarin, Sabi Abdullahi.

41. Local and Foreign Debts – Clifford Ordia, Bima Enagi.

42. Marine Transport – Danjuma Goje, Adebayo Osinowo.

43. Media and Public Affairs – Adedayo Adeyeye, Akwashiki Godiya.

44. National Identity and National Population – Sa’idu Alkali, Suleiman Kwari.

45. National Planning – Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

46. National Security and Intelligence – Abdullahi Gobir, Chukwuka Utazi.

47. Navy – George Sekibo, Elisha Abbo.

48. Niger Delta – Peter Nwabaoshi, Bulus Amos.

49. Petroleum Upstream – Albert Akpan, Ifeanyi Ubah.

50. Police affairs – Dauda Jika, Abubakar Tambuwal.

51. Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Program – Lawal Gumau, Michael Nnachi.

52. Power -Gabriel Suswam, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

53. Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases – Chuwkuka Utazi, Sadiq Umar.

54. Privatisation – Theodore Orji, Oriolowo Adeyemi.

55. Public Accounts – Mathew Urghohide, Ibrahim Hassan.

56. Public Procurement – Shuaibu Lau, Lola Ashiru.

57. Rules and business – Sadiq Umar, Yahaya Abdullahi

58. Science and technology – Uche Ekwunife, Robert Boroface

59, Senate Services – Sani Musa, Lawal Hassan

60. Solid Mineral, Mine, Steal Development and Metallurgy – Tanko Almakura, Oriolowo Adeyeye

61, Sports and Social Development – Joseph Garba

62, State and local government – Lekan Mustapha, Francis Onyewuchi

63. Special Duties – Yusuf Yusuf, Biobaraku Wangagra

64, SDGs – Aisha Dahiru, Lekan Mustapha

65, Tertiary and Tetfund – Ahmed Kaita, Sunday Onor

66, Trade and Investment – Rose Oko, Francis Fadahunsi

67, Water Resources – Bello Mandiya, Christopher Ekpeyong

68, Women Affairs and Youth Development – Betty Apiafi, Aishatu Dahiru

69. Works – Adamu Aliero, Emmanuel Bwacha.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned till Sept. 24. (NAN)

Vanguard