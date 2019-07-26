UNN tops Nigerian varsities, 17th in Africa

By Ikechukwu Odu

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has been ranked first in Nigeria and number 17 in Africa based on citations from publications.

This Webometrics ranking tagged “Transparent Ranking: Top Universities by Citations in Top Google Scholar Profiles,” published on webometrics.info, is based on the highest number of citations from research publications.

According to the online research gatekeeper, it also is a direct measurement of quality of research output for the year and has only UNN, among all the universities in Nigeria, in the top 20 rankings in Africa.

The institution is also ranked 1,108 in the world with 108,209 citations.

The University of Ibadan is ranked second in Nigeria with 86,756 citations, followed by the University of Ilorin, 74,245 citations.

Covenant University, 55,844 citations, and the University of Lagos, 41,121 citations, made the top five in Nigeria.

Harvard University, 8,704,969 citations, is number one in the world, while University of Cape Town, 996,898 citations, is enjoying the top spot on the African continent.

