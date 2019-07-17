UNN and the sustaining legacy of innovative breakthroughs

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA-The sustaining legacy of technological innovations took another quantum leap at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, last week with the unveiling of first made-in-Nigeria five-seater electric car manufactured by the institution.

This feat by the nation’s first indigenous university is not the first time the institution is proving to the world that it has come of age in technological advancement and innovativeness.

Recently, the university produced the first gasification plant that uses organic waste to generate electricity and equally assembled the Lion Laptop.

What is more laudable about this latest innovation christened Lion Ozumba 551 after the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, who laid the foundation for its production, is that 80 per cent of the materials were locally sourced.

This positive development in Nigeria would lighten the mood of many well-meaning citizens, who recently have been greatly bored by bad news emanating from Ruga controversy and other negative news bordering on insecurity and rape allegations.

The university has also been ranked best in Webometrics in Nigeria since 2016 due to her enviable exploits in research publications among 1,500 top universities in the world.

These laudable records are results of already laid down foundations for innovative development.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe, who vowed to sustain the culture of technological breakthroughs put in place by his immediate predecessor, Ozumba, pledged during his inaugural address that “innovative research and development and interface with industry, will be the hallmark of our enterprise.”

True to that pledge, just few weeks on the saddle, the manifestations have started rolling in.