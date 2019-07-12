Unknown gunmen invade UI’s female hostel midnight, cart away valuables

SUSPECTED armed robbers have reportedly invaded a female hostel, Obafemi Awolowo Hall of the University of Ibadan last night, carted away valuables and allegedly assaulted some female occupants of the hostel physically.

It was gathered from authorities of the institution that the armed men came around 1 am on Friday morning and invaded the female ‘Awo Hall of the institution.

Reports gathered have it that unknown gunmen numbering ten invaded the female hostel around 1:30 am and robbed students of their belongings.

The unknown gunmen were said to make away with girls’ phones, laptops, cash and other valuables.

The Director of Public Communication of the institution, Mr Olatunji Oladejo who confirmed the development said: “the unfortunate incident happened around 1:30 am as about 10 gunmen invaded the female hostel. They injured two students who were later rushed to our Jaja clinic for treatment.”

“Our Campus Security Service with combined efforts of the policemen from Bodija, Sango and Ojoo and Operation burst rushed there but the thieves had escaped,” Oladejo added.

He said investigations had commenced tracking the fleeing robbers.

A female student who preferred anonymity said: “My block was not affected, it was only blocked A, B and C.

Around 2 am, the thieves entered the hall, the seven of them, all males were armed.”

“They were so familiar with the hostel, and they took people’s phones and laptops. A lady was assaulted with a sharp weapon and was marked with a deep cut. She has been rushed to Jaja (the university’s health centre) for treatment.”

“The thieves threatened that they were coming back later. Our security men only came after the armed robbers had left.”

“The school should provide us with proper security. They should employ uniformed and armed men who can protect us, not just people with whistles.”

“I want to believe that the bikes that they banned are the cause of the current security problem. Since the ban of the bikes, the rate of robbery has increased,” she added.

Vanguard