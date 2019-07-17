Uniport alumni felicitates with Adokeme at 61

University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association has felicitated with its National President, High Chief Chris Adokeme on the occasion of his 61st birthday celebration, describing him as a great stabilizer, bridge builder and a leader of uncommon boldness.

The Association in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ono Akpe and made available to newsmen commended Chief Adokeme for his distinguished service to his Alma mater and the Nation as a whole.

The statement quotes, Sir, you are a great stabilizer , bridge builder and a leader of uncommon boldness.

We thank you for your service to our unique Alumni and our fatherland as a whole. As you celebrate your new age, we join your family, friends and associates to wish you many happy returns! May God grant you many more years of good health, long life in service to humanity.

Vanguard