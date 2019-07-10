By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The University of Jos, UniJos has challenged its lecturers to adopt the use of information and communications technology, ICT, in delivering lectures to students, saying the directive falls in line with the global trend in digitalisation.

The university also tasked the non-academic staff to acquire ICT skills as the university is repositioning to ensure all its departments and units comply with the effective use of ICT in delivering quality services to students.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sebastian Maimako through his Deputy on Administration, Professor Greg Ejikeme gave the challenge while addressing the staff of the Procurement Unit of the institution at a three-day workshop on e-procurement organised by the University in Jos in conjunction with Samapo Educational Ideal Limited. The workshop was update workers on current trends in procurement.

The workshop held at the permanent site of the institution at the Naraguta Campus, Jos and themed: Understanding Effective Public Procurement Implementation/e-procurement, had seasoned professionals as resource persons.

The VC who urged participants to take advantage of the opportunity to improve themselves stated that the initiative to retrain the procurement staff on e-procurement is to ensure that the institution meets global standard.

He said: “The workshop is timely due to digitalisation. The University of Jos is ICT-rich, therefore every department and unit must comply with the new trend. Lecturers must always use new technology in lecturing students. Our staff must be ICT compliant, using computers to deliver quality services at all times.”

Earlier, the institution’s Head of Procurement Unit, Zakaria Lengka said procurement unit has for a long time been yearning for an opportunity to refresh its career as several attempts in the past to hold such refresher workshops for staffers unsuccessful.

Vanguard