Under utilization of South-South ports is a conspiracy — Onuesoke

People’s Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has said that the under utilization of the Koko, Sapele, Oghara, Burutu, Calabar, Ogulagha, Port Harcourt, Onne and other ports located in the South-South region of the country by succeeding governments at the Federal level was a conspiracy to frustrate the economic development of the South-South region.

Onuesoke who made the observation while addressing Maritime Journalists during his visit to Tin-Can Island Ports, Apapa-Lagos, yesterday, stated that despite the heavy congestion in both Apapa Wharf and Tin-Can Island ports which had resulted in lost of revenue running into millions of Naira annually, the Federal Government is still adamant in developing other Ports in the South-South region of the country.

According to him “They are doing it purposely to ensure that revenue derivable from seaports is restricted to Lagos state alone whereas, other states where we have seaports remain underutilized. That is the conspiracy at play. It is a conspiracy and it is in vicious circle from government to another. No succeeding government had ever deemed it fit to develop those ports. They know the socio-economic impact a functional port will make and so they want it concentrated only in the West,” Onuesoke who was a former Governorship aspirant argued.

He queried why the Federal Government want to develop Epe Port, Badagry Port and spend money to create inland ports in the North when Koko, Sapele,Oghara, Burutu, Calabar, Ogulagha, Port Harcourt and Onne ports among others in the South-South region that are already available