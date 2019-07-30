Umuahia FMC tackles diversion of patients

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—In a bid to improve the internally-generated revenue, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, has threatened to sack any medical doctor that diverts patients from the hospital to a private clinic.

Chief Medical Director of FMC, Umuahia, Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard on activities marking his 100 days in office, explained that the hospital employed electronic medical records to reduce physical contacts between health professionals and patients, to check the diversion of patients.

He pledged to increase revenue generation as well as block loopholes, stressing that FMC, Umuahia, needs funds to transform to a first class teaching hospital.

According to him, “we have tried to block up all loopholes by automating our revenue collection system. That way, diversion of patients would be reduced.”

