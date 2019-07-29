UMEH Group unveils expansion of media businesses in African countries

By Moses Nosike

As part of its desire to focus on telling inspiring African stories, Umeh Group has made new inroad into West Africa countries and other parts of Africa through its media group.

The Group is a South African organisation with headquarter in Johannesburg, has interest in Real Estate, Finance and Blockchain Tech. The group is involved in industries including, publishing, tech, logistics, media, blockchain, real estate and finance.

The company invests in, empower and grows companies in media production, publishing, financial management, consulting, investment, technology and broadcasting-enabled organisations led by world-class management team. As a value-added investor via our subsidiaries with a long-term perspective, the group contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full potential.

According to the management source, the company’s investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity.

UMEH Media includes: Affluent TV, Affluent Africa, Star Magazine, Daily Africa, FX magazine, MLM Magazine, DJ Mag Africa, Crypto Magazine, PlusSize magazine.

A multi-millionaire born to South African and Nigerian parents, Xolane Ndhlovu founded the holding management firm and turned it into one of the most prominent privately-owned tech asset management companies in South Africa.

COO of UMEH Media Davin Chetty and Editor of one of media arms of Umeh Media, Daily Afrika, Collins Hinamundi, in a media chart, gave reasons why Ndhlovu is expanding the media arms.

He said that Africa is enjoying massive growth and West Africa is one of the fastest-growing regions in Africa. “We want to be there as the region rises, and tell these and more stories. We want take part and also influence the conversations that take Africa forward”.

Hinamundi said, “On plans to establish a Nigerian office, that would ensure that we are on the ground in a key regional influencer and are able to grow as an organisation in the region. Nigeria especially is a power player on the continent and we are enthusiastic to coordinate our operations from Abuja and Lagos.”

The media top managees also added that on the aspect of the media, Affluent is set to become UMEH Media biggest media venture with Affluent TV being on the pipeline.

Continuing, a company spokesperson, speaking on the man behind the success of the brand, said that, Xolane Ndhlovu is one of the humblest people you’ll every meet, saying further that Ndhlovu is incredibly curious person andenormously generous with strong-willed.

“Xolane Ndhlovu born to John Umeh and Suzan Ndhlovu, manages the company’s investment strategies which is currently a multi-million rand empire. He is a philanthropist and businessman from Mpumalanga, South Africa. He is a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, where he received an MBA.

Xolane Ndhlovu also initiated the #FundKidsLikeSuccess campaign, an international campaign that funds kinds of limited means across Africa. UMEH Group Educational Fund donated N10 million as seed capital. This money will provide scholarships to prospective new students throughout Africa. He is credited with conceptualizing and implementing the campaign, and will be the initial chairperson of the endowment’s board of trustees. The foundation aims to become a major international movement.

Ndhlovu has personally committed to pay for the school and University education of several children. “Relative to their needs, this contribution is small, but it comes with the honest desire to allow those less fortunate than ourselves to dream”.

Vanguard