Umahi sends final batch of commissioner nominees to Ebonyi assembly

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki – Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend transmitted the second and final batch of his commissioner nominees to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

Governor Umahi had earlier sent 16 nominees to the House for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

Former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in the state, Mr. Kenneth Uhuo and the immediate past commissioner for Environment, Chief Donatus Odii Njoku were among the seven nominees who made the final list.

Others were Chief Sunday Inyima, Engr Ude Ogbonnya, Comrade Jonah Egba, Dr. Odoh Stephen and Mrs.Uchechi Okah.

The nominees are meant to appear before the state House of Assembly on Tuesday, 30th July 2019 for screening.

In a release signed by Mr.Okene Oketa, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbinna Nwifuru, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki at the weekend, the House directed the nominees to submit their Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of their relevant credentials and tax clearance certificates with evidence of payments of their property taxes, in 30 file copies, to the office of the Clerk of the House not later than Monday 29nd July, 2019.

Vanguard