UK-based Nigerian bizman alleges threat to life by ‘fraudsters’

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian businessman, John Wisdom, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to save his life from a suspected fraudster, whom he alleged had threatened to kill him, after defrauding him.

Wisdom traced the genesis of his ordeal to January after he imported a truck into the country. He said one Michael, whom he met in the UK, had approached him, saying he had someone who would exchange the truck worth N7.5 million for three plots of land.

He said he was taken to Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, where he was shown a fenced six plots of land, out of which three plots would be exchanged for the truck.

Thereafter, he said he entered into an agreement with owner of the land, whose identity he gave as Alowonle and handed the truck to him. But trouble started after he was denied access to the land and informed that Alowonle wasn’t the owner.

His words: “I immediately reported to the Police at Maroko Police Station, following which Michael and Alowonle were arrested. Alowonle’s vehicle was held as bond for his release and asked that my truck be returned to me.

“Alowonle contracted the service of a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, who transferred the case to the Zone 2 Police Command, where I was turned from a complainant to an accused and my younger brother detained.

“A petition was written against me and the case file alongside the Prado SUV, held as bond from the fraudster, was transferred from Maroko Police Station. But when the case got to Zone 2, the Prado SUV was released to Alowonle.

“The IPO at Zone 2, one Inspector Amao, at the D7 Department kept frustrating the case and my younger brother that was assisting me, as I wasn’t in the country, was locked up in the cell.

“When I returned to Nigeria, I approached the AIG’s office. He called the IPO and asked why he treated my matter badly and he asked why my truck wasn’t recovered. The IPO said he was been influenced by a retired DIG (Akao). The AIG then asked us to come on a later date, but when we got to his office I discovered that he was already seated with Alowonle and the retired DIG.

“I joined them but after making my case, the DIG told the AIG in my face that he should turn my case into a civil case. Unknown to them, I had written a petition to the IGP and he directed his operatives at IRT to investigate and recover my truck from Alowonle.

“My truck was recovered but the retired DIG came to the IRT and started pressuring them to release the truck to his client. I was informed that he even brought his client to the IRT office and kept him in his official vehicle and ordered that the truck be release, but the IRT refused and they also made effort to arrest Alowonle, but he whisked him away.

“Ever since, my life has been under threat.”

However, when DIG Akao was contacted, he said he didn’t use his position as a retired senior police officer to intimidate or harass Wisdom, adding that he was briefed as a lawyer and he took up the matter believing it was a civil case, since it involved buying and selling.

Akao stated that his client rights had been abused and that he had taken the matter to court to protect the rights of his client.

