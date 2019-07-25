Ugwuanyi’s wife preaches charity at August Meeting

wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has enjoined the women in the state to use the opportunity of this year’s August Meeting to reach out to the needy, especially in the rural communities, to show them love and give them a sense of belonging.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who spoke during the flag off of the Enugu East Senatorial District August Meeting at Enugu North Local Government Area, noted that the annual event, which she described as “a reputable congress of Igbo women,” was a veritable platform for uniting women at all levels and offering assistance to the less-privileged in the society, especially those in the rural communities.

The governor’s wife pointed out that the event has not only become an important part of the Igbo yearly calendar, but a period when women unite and move towards self-help community development, urging them to be selfless towards assisting indigent people.

She maintained that development and progress come only where there is peace and unity, and called for attitudinal change among women to enable them adapt with the dynamic world to impact positively on their families and the society,

Her words: “I further urge each and every one of us to use this opportunity to reach out to the needy in our communities. We must put smiles on the faces of those who are not as privileged as us.

“That little sense of belonging we give to them through our show of love and care will add value to the bigger picture of building a wonderful Enugu State and a better world for all of us.”

In his remark, chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Alex Ugwu, who spoke on behalf of the council chairmen in the zone, applauded the exemplary leadership role of Mrs. Ugwuanyi in the lives of women in the state.

Ugwu disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s wife, through her programmes and leadership style, has brought peace to many families and assisted in reshaping the behavioural pattern of women of the state.

Other highlights of the event were quiz and dance competitions, cutting of cake, among others.”

Vanguard