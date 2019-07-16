Breaking News
Translate

Ugwuanyi urges communities to embrace positive cultures

On 7:30 amIn Newsby

By Anayo Okoli

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on communities in the state to promote and strengthen their positive cultural activities to engender peace and unity.

Ugwuanyi
Ugwuanyi

Governor Ugwuanyi, who spoke in Awgu, during the community’s celebration of 2019 Mass Return/Ikeji, (New Yam Festival), commended Awgu people for maintaining their cultural heritage.

He urged other communities in the state to be proud to exhibit their culture, which he said would create a good atmosphere for peace, unity and love, which in turn will attract development. He then donated N5 million to assist the community.

Also read: Jubilation as Gov. Ugwuanyi finally settles Oruku, Umuode age-long dispute

In appreciation of his love for peace and development programmes, the community through the council of traditional rulers, led by Igwe Gowin Iwobi, the traditional ruler of Ugwuleshi autonomous community, Awgu honoured the governor with the chieftaincy title of Eze Udo  I of Awgu, meaning ‘King of peace.’

While conferring the honour on him, the monarch, Igwe Iwobi commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his peaceful disposition, which has seen Enugu communities live in peace with each other.

The community also commended Ugwuanyi for providing democracy dividends, particularly roads, for them.

Also read: 180,000 Christians set to pray for world peace

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.