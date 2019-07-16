Ugwuanyi urges communities to embrace positive cultures

By Anayo Okoli

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on communities in the state to promote and strengthen their positive cultural activities to engender peace and unity.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who spoke in Awgu, during the community’s celebration of 2019 Mass Return/Ikeji, (New Yam Festival), commended Awgu people for maintaining their cultural heritage.

He urged other communities in the state to be proud to exhibit their culture, which he said would create a good atmosphere for peace, unity and love, which in turn will attract development. He then donated N5 million to assist the community.

In appreciation of his love for peace and development programmes, the community through the council of traditional rulers, led by Igwe Gowin Iwobi, the traditional ruler of Ugwuleshi autonomous community, Awgu honoured the governor with the chieftaincy title of Eze Udo I of Awgu, meaning ‘King of peace.’

While conferring the honour on him, the monarch, Igwe Iwobi commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his peaceful disposition, which has seen Enugu communities live in peace with each other.

The community also commended Ugwuanyi for providing democracy dividends, particularly roads, for them.

Vanguard