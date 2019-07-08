Ugwuanyi restores electricity to NYSC Camp

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has restored electricity supply to the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, orientation camp in Awgu, Enugu state.

The camp had for long depended on Power generating sets, a situation that made life unbearable for corps members posted to the state while undergoing three weeks orientation course.

Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr. Gabriel Dewan made the disclosure, on Monday, at the close of orientation course for 2,235 corps members posted to in the state for 2019 Batch ‘B’ (Stream one) service year.

Dewan noted that even though the current batch of corps members could not enjoy the full benefit of the electricity in the camp, it was due to minor operational hitch.

The state coordinator also disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi had been supplementing feeding of corps members in the camp and expressed gratitude for the Governor’s kind gesture.

He charged the corps members to identify areas of need in their host communities and endeavour to solve them through involvement in both individual and group community development projects.

Representative of Governor Ugwuanyi and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Nwanneka Onah Charged the Corps members to improve themselves by continuing with skills acquisition and entrepreneurship trainings they received at the orientation camp.

She assured them that both the state and local governments were committed to their welfare and urged them to be if good behaviour in their service year.