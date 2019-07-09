Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and former Director-General of Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Mr. Emeka Mbah, are among professionals, technocrats and experts, inaugurated yesterday by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as members of the last batch of the sectoral ad hoc committees to review various sectors and design roadmaps for optimised service delivery and advancement of good governance.

Governor Ugwuanyi recently inaugurated the first batch of seven ad hoc committees in education, health, public service reform, security, justice, water and chieftaincy/community matters sectors.

Inaugurating the remaining five sectoral committees(agriculture and rural development, finance, review of internally-generated revenue and international development partners’ funding, lands, housing and transport, sustainable environmental and urban management, and youths and sports development) the governor listed Jay Jay Okocha as Technical Adviser of Youths and Sports Committee, with Mr. Mbah as Chairman.