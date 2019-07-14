By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck Sunday at Agboju, along the Mile 2/ Badagry expressway, Lagos, after a truck with 20 feet container rammed into a petty trader and three commuters, killing them on the spot.

Over 10 persons reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries.



As at the time of writing this report, one of the victims was still pinned by the tyre of the truck. Vanguard gathered that driver of the truck with an undisclosed identity, was heading towards Apapa, with the empty container, when he suddenly veered off its lane.

An eye witness, James Ode, said, “ I was at Agboju bus-stop waiting to board a commercial bus to Orile , when I sighted the truck, moving uncontrollable. I suspected something was going to happen and ran away from the bus-stop. Before I knew it, the truck ran into some persons selling close by the road.

“A woman who sold alcoholic beverages was among those that died. Some people who tried to escape were not that lucky as they were also affected. I saw two dead bodies . But I heard others died before they were rushed to the hospital. The truck driver claimed it was break failure. He has been taken to the station”.

The incident, sparked off protest , as some youths attempted to set the truck with plate number LSD461 XD, on fire. They barricaded the expressway and prevented trucks from plying.

The incident caused a hitch in traffic flow , as motorists were trapped in the resultant gridlock

But policemen and other rescue workers later arrived the scene of crime, to control vehicular movement.

