Breaking News
Translate

Truck kills four, injures others in Lagos

On 8:46 pmIn Metro, Newsby

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck Sunday at Agboju, along the Mile 2/ Badagry expressway, Lagos, after a truck with 20 feet container rammed into a petty trader and three commuters, killing them on the spot.
Over 10 persons reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries.
Truck
As at the time of writing this report, one of the victims was still pinned by the tyre of the truck. Vanguard gathered that driver of the truck with an undisclosed identity, was heading towards Apapa, with the empty container, when he suddenly veered off its lane.

An eye witness, James Ode, said, “ I was at Agboju bus-stop waiting to board a commercial bus to Orile , when I sighted the truck, moving uncontrollable. I suspected something was going to happen and ran away from the bus-stop. Before I knew it, the truck ran into some persons selling close by the road.

“A woman who sold alcoholic beverages was among those that died. Some people who tried to escape were not that lucky as they were also affected. I saw two dead bodies . But I heard others died before they were rushed to the hospital. The truck driver claimed it was break failure. He has been taken to the station”.

One dead, others injured as police, hoodlums clash in Ibadan(Opens in a new browser tab)

The incident, sparked off protest , as some youths attempted to set the truck with plate number LSD461 XD, on fire. They barricaded the expressway and prevented trucks from plying.

The incident caused a hitch in traffic flow , as motorists were trapped in the resultant gridlock

But policemen and other rescue workers later arrived the scene of crime, to control vehicular movement.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.