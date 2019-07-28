Troops kill 5 bandits, rescue 2 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Ben Agande, Kaduna

five suspected bandits were killed and four others were arrested in two separate operations in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State by Troops of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army as part of Operations Thunder Strike and Harbin Kunama III.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idima in a statement in Kaduna on Sunday said two kidnap victims were rescued during the operation.

According to him, operatives during the operation dislodged bandits camp at Dagu Village in Igabi LGA following credible information.

He also appealed to the general public to report anybody found with gunshot wounds to the nearest security post for investigation.

The statement read in part: “Troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III dislodged a bandits camp in Dagu village of Igabi local government on 24th July 2019 following credible information and during the operation, two bandits were neutralised and one was apprehended while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Troops also, rescued two kidnapped victims, Mallam Yakubu Hamidu and Alhaji Isa Saidu from the bandit’s den around Makarfi Farm junction in Igabi LGAsl on 25th July 2019 where two motorcycles belonging to the criminals were also destroyed during an exchange of fire.

“Following the operation, three bandits were neutralised, three were arrested and two kidnapped victims were also freed.

“Items recovered from the bandits include, one AK47 rifle, a single barrel rifle, one Dane gun and 28 rounds of special ammunition, two motorcycles, one camouflage uniform, two ATM cards, a Techno Phone, one Airtel Sim card and empty cases of 5 x 7.62mm special ammunition.”

