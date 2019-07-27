TREXM showcases anti-flare equipment at oil and gas conference

TREXM Oil & Gas Services Nigeria Limited recently participated in the 18th edition of the Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Nigeria.

TREXM joined over 250 other exhibitors from the oil & gas, manufacturing and energy sectors to showcase its vast service offering and products to the over 6, 500 visitors who attended the conference & exhibition themed: Driving Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry Towards Sustained Economic Development and Growth.

The exhibition served as an opportunity for TREXM to engage guests on its Flare Care Programme, an initiative launched in partnership with Baker Hughes General Electric (BHGE) to help customers control flare efficiency using an advanced process control algorithm.

Commenting on the exhibition, CEO TREXM Oil and Gas Services Limited, Mr. Bolutife Odusanya, said his company remained committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the satisfaction of its clients.

He said, “We are proud to be a part of this admirable initiative targeted at prompting the growth of the Nigerian oil & gas industry.

“This is our first time exhibiting at the Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition and we are delighted to partner with the organisers to showcase our products and services to conference attendees and visitors.

“It is noteworthy that TREXM has remained consistent in providing exceptional services, using creative solution driven by professionalism, safety, ethical standards and integrity.

“With our team of highly trained professional and robust offerings, it is our vision to be a world class energy service company and our clients’ global and locally trusted partners”.

TREXM is in strategic partnership with several world class service delivery companies and original equipment makers (OEMs) most recently partnering BHGE, which saw the launch of the innovative Flare Care Programme in 2018.