Trending video: CAN leaders storm COZA, declare support for Pastor Fatoyinbo

By Anthony Ogbonna

Barely weeks after the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo was accused by Busola Dakolo of rape, two pastors who claimed to be representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have visited COZA where they claimed CAN stands with COZA and Pastor Fatoyinbo in his ordeal.

The video clip of the two clerics at COZA has sparked off reactions on social media as many have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to express their views on the issue.

Pastor Fatoyinbo was accused by Mrs. Dakolo of raping her repeatedly when she was a teenager, an accusation the pastor has denied vehemently.

Meanwhile, CAN had, in a statement few days back, distanced itself from COZA and Pastor Fatoyinbo, saying COZA was not a registered member with it.

But, the current video of the two clerics at COZA claiming to be representatives of CAN has somewhat confounded the position of CAN on the matter, many twitter users have claimed.

“It is a pleasure being here and we will continue to be with you. We are in support of your church.

“We are in support of your pastor. We stand by him and this church will continue to march forward. I said and declare, the gate of hell shall not prevail against this church”

“How can we FCT CAN chairmen…hear that one church that God has a plan and purpose for is going through this Jerusalem Jericho road (referring to the allegations), and then we will walk and walk away? We will not do such a thing.”

Like they went to the church and said these infront of camera🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ How foolish! Even Pastor Biodun can’t stand on the pulpit to defend himself. He no fit! Never has he stood on that pulpit to say “I never did any of the act said against me”. pic.twitter.com/rCOAMT9uaP — Ifemidayo⚪️ (@IFM4real) 15 July 2019

