Travelstart celebrates Turkish Airlines’ debut in Port Harcourt

Following the introduction of a new route of flights, flying to and from the newly opened Port Harcourt International Airport terminal by the national air carrier for the Republic of Turkey, foremost online travel agency, Travelstart, have expressed their joy and congratulated the Airline operatives.

Country manager of Travelstart Nigeria, Philip Akesson who was in Port Harcourt for the arrival of the inaugural flight, expressed his excitement over the Airline’s decision.

“I’m very excited about Turkish Airlines strategic move to open a new route connecting Port Harcourt to their impressive network of destinations around the globe. We at Travelstart are proud to be in partnership with such a forward-thinking airline and wish them all the best in their endeavors to keep growing in Nigeria and beyond.”

The debut flight landed Tuesday, June 25, 2019, carrying passengers which include Nigerian dignitaries and senior Turkish Airlines officials from Istanbul to Port Harcourt. Also present on the flight was the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Ilyasu Audu Paragalda.

With Turkish Airlines flying to 55 destinations in Africa, the airline is no stranger to the African aviation sector. The arrival of this new route marks their third destination in Nigeria, joining Lagos and Abuja as departure and arrival points.

With the recent launch, the airline has pledged to offer great deals for passengers in Port Harcourt and to continue to provide the best travel experience for passengers. Travelstart, as part of its celebration, is also offering Turkish Airlines flights from the capital city of Rivers State to destinations such as Istanbul, Dubai, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Kuala Lumpur, and more.

Also, Travelstart is offering affordable prices to a number of local and international destinations for summer vacations. This offer spans from Monday the 1st to Sunday the 7th of July, 2019 and can be booked on their website. www.travelstart.com.ng