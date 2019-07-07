Top Abuja blogger wins award, dedicates to Regina Daniels Foundation

By Chris Onuoha

It was indeed a night of meritorious recognitions and prestigious honours at the highly celebrated 2019 National Peace Awards held in Abuja as AlexReports bagged his 41st meritorious awards alongside other top Nigerian celebrities.

The event that took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, on Friday 5 was an impressive one for Alex Nwankwo, CEO of AlexReports who was recognised as the “Best PR Blogger Of The Year”.

Astonishingly, AlexReports, overwhelmed by the honour, publicly dedicated his award to young popular Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels”, who joined him with a standing ovation, alongside her mother, Mrs. Rita Daniels.

He appreciated Actress Regina Daniels on her contribution to humanity, especially with regards to her recent children day humanitarian concert and also congratulated her on the authorship of her new book on Girl-child education, which be unveiled soon.

Mr. Nwankwo said that Actress Regina Daniels has continued to receive commendations for her contributions in impact areas which cuts across philanthropy, charity, donations and educational scholarship supports for children across Nigeria, hence the reason he chose to dedicate this award to her.

In her reaction; Regina who was also honoured during the award appreciated AlexReports for such gesture. She disclosed that Alex has been instrumental to the success of some her projects, noting that his award is a true reflection of the quality of news, information and society gists that his blog disseminates.

Regina was also honoured along other distinguished persons at the National Peace Awards, which was well attended by Top Nigeria Public Service Holders, politicians, legislators, well-meaning Nigerians, Top executives and a host prominent celebrities and entrepreneurs across Nigeria.