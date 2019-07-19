Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa TV gets new management to improve operation

By Moses Nosike

In a quest to remain on top of competition and for quality service delivery, the new management of the well known and established Television station, TNT popularly known as Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa, meaning ‘our own’ has recently engaged experienced professionals for proper management of the TV station to satisfy the increasing yearning of viewers.

Before now, the TV station was purely music based programmes, but the new management has taken a step further to make the programmes all encompassing.

Speaking on the new features for TNT, Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa TV and management strategy to widen its programmes and operation to serve better far and near viewers, the new Managing Director, Teslim Ajayi, said, “the new management team which comprises of seasoned broadcasters and managers are fit to deliver results.

The managing director who was a management staff of Lagos Television before retirement after serving meritoriously for 35 years as the Head, Monitoring and Evaluation Department in charge of Content, Control and Operations of the station promised to apply his experience on the new assignment.

He has produced and directed award winning movies and programmes while at Lagos Television and equally directed the first language(Yoruba) tele novella for Galaxy TV shortly after leaving the service of Lagos Television.

Other new management staff in the team are Mrs.Stella Adeniji a seasoned advertising practitioner and brand building expert as well as Mr. Layo Abifarin who is also a renowned Advertising practitioner and media sales expert both driving the media sales and client service functions respectively. Also in the new team are Mr. Femi Solarin in charge of Administration and Mr. Derin Adeniyi, a highly respected Modern day Television transmission expert handling the Engineering functions effectively.

Ajayi said that Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa TV, a station established in 2011 runs a 24-hour Indigenous music, movie, Lifestyle, Sports and Entertainment channel that presently airs on Gotv, Channel 111.

According to him, our key objective is to promote and seek ways to drive a wider reach for the Nigerian culture home and abroad. Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa TV is well rated and has a strong resonance with the Cable channel viewers of GOtv, a fast growing and well circulated television channel which has penetrated over 26 states in Nigeria and millions are glued to it.

In view of the above, “we are in process of adding other platform’s channel carriage like DStv, Startimes and Free TV to help direct more eyeballs and make us a default station globally due to our unique selling point as an infusion based platform with local elements fused into our programmes and transmit Yoruba, English and Pidgin.

Since the introduction of our creative programmes that are extremely entertaining to TV viewers nation-wide such as TNT E News, O’Shapra Live, Kilon Happen and Gbe Body, De matter, Underground, Lafta moments, Evolution, Celebrity playlist, 5 things, Hits non stop, Sports spectrum and Sports spectacular amongst others, major advertisers and brands have now seen the TV station as one of the best media channels to reach their consumers across the country and have been placing their TV commercials to a highly notable advantage of their brands since early 2018.

A major advantage of the new TNT television is the live on – line transmission which allows Nigerians and Africans in Diaspora to view and enjoy our programmes world-wide and even locally for those who are not currently on the GOTV bouquet but are keen on enjoying unprecedented entertainment on Television.

In addition, Group Managing Director, Dr. Damilola Adefemi said that we are quietly redefining television entertainment in Nigeria to ensure that there will never be a boring moment in our homes.

Vanguard