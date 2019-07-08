Tiv/Jukun crisis: Massive security deployment needed to end crisis — Benue/Taraba govts

By Peter Duru

The governments of Benue and Taraba states have called for the massive deployment of security personnel to communities affected by the lingering Tiv/Jukun crisis to end the conflict and enable displaced persons return to their ancestral homes.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the joint security meeting of the two states weekend in Makurdi to review the progress recorded by the peace committee set up by both states to proffer lasting solution to the crisis.

The resolution which was signed by the Deputy Governors of both states, Benson Abounu of Benue and Haruna Manu of Taraba observed the lack of adequate deployment of security personnel to the affected communities leading to increased activities of criminal elements in the crisis.

While lamenting the failure of governments of both states to implement resolutions reached in previous peace meetings, both parties however called for an immediate cessation of hostilities from both sides to pave way for peace building efforts to commence.

Part of resolution read, “the two Governors should summon a meeting of Traditional Rulers of the affected communities to deliberate and proffer further solutions to the intractable crises. There should be synergy between Traditional Rulers of the affected communities to persuade the youth to end all forms of hostilities.

“Also, anything concerning the Tiv extraction living in Taraba State should be reported to the Governor of Taraba State. Equally, issues concerning the Jukuns of Benue State should be reported to the Governor of Benue State to be addressed. Members of the committee from both sides should also work as a team and make efforts to de-emphasize their differences and work in synergy with a view to coming up with a comprehensive solution to the crises.”

