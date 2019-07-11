LAGOS — National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, says he does not have any affiliations with a group sharing materials branded for his alleged 2023 presidential campaign.

In April, the former governor had earlier denounced reports that he was planning to strengthen his presidential ambition by planting his allies in key positions at the national assembly.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Tunde Rahman, denied any knowledge of the group, named Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors, which branded shirts, caps and leaflets bearing his name.

The former Lagos governor also described as “faceless” the group sharing “unsolicited and unwarranted” promotional with his names.

The statement read: “We have seen pictures of face caps, T shirts, shirts and even leaflets with Bola Tinubu 2023 embossed on them purportedly by a faceless group which christened itself Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria. Neither the group nor its souvenirs are known to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We hereby, through this medium, categorically deny any knowledge of the group and dissociate Asiwaju Tinubu from the group’s unsolicited and unwarranted materials.”

Tanko Yakasai, elder statesman and Political Adviser in the second Republic, had said the APC might field Tinubu or Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate in 2023.

