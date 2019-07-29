Three ministries too much for Fashola, he now has grey hair – Okorocha

By Anthony Ogbonna

…As Fashola reels out achievement to Senate

…Says recovered 720 Containers With Abandoned Transmission Equipment

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has lamented that three ministries are too much to be headed by one minister. He was referring to the immediate past Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola who headed three ministries and, on Monday, reeled out his achievements as a minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first tenure in office.

Fashola, at the ministerial screening by the Senate on Monday, said the ministries he headed recovered about 720 containers with abandoned transmission equipment when he resumed in office as Minister.

But Senator Okorocha said the ministries were too much for Fashola alone to head, saying that Fashola is now having gray hair because the work of heading three ministries was too big for him.

According to Okorocha, “The three ministries are too large for one person. Look at my friend; he now has grey hair.”

Meanwhile, Fashola, on his achievements said, “This led us to recovering about 720 containers belonging to the Federal Republic of Nigeria containing transmission equipment that had been left at the Nigerian port for almost a decade.

“Those equipment ultimately found their way to over 100 stations across the country and we had completed some of them by the time I left office,”

Vanguard