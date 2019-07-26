Three kidnapped Civil Servants regain freedom in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti-Three Civil Servants who were abducted last Friday, by unknown gunmen at Oke-Ako, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have regained freedom.



The workers, led by one Ayoola Alabi and two other junior staff are employees of the Ekiti State Road Maintenance Agency (EKROMA).

They were reportedly kidnapped last Friday at farm in Oke-Ako

A family source told journlists in Ado Ekiti on Friday that the captives paid a sum of N1 milion ransom each to secure their freedom .

The abductors had earlier demanded for a sum of N10m as ransom on the trio.

The source said : “yes, they were released yesterday after they paid N1m each”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the release.

He, however, said the abductees were freed through the prompt and decisive actions taken by the police.

“Immediately we heard about the kidnapping, our men bombarded the forest located between Ayede and Isan up to Ijesamodu where they were taken to.

“We combed everywhere and when they knew we were closing in on them, they quickly released those held as hostages and fled .

“Our men were very careful to avoid crossfire with the abductors so that the hostages won’t be killed in the process and it worked out”, he said .

Ikechukwu said the police were never told whether the families paid ransom to anyone.

Vanguard

“I can’t confirm whether ransom was paid because we were not told and there was no need for that with the level of strategies that we deployed”.

Vanguard