Three Crowns Milk provides low cholestoral milk-based breakfast to 8,000 consumers

By Akeem Salau

LAGOS—Three Crowns Milk, one of Nigeria’s leading dairy brands, provided low cholesterol milk-based breakfast to over 8,000 consumers, especially mothers,across various locations to care for their hearts and physical well-being.Endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation as the nation’s only heart-friendly milk low in cholesterol, Three Crowns made by FrieslandCampina WAMCO tagged its innovative experiential campaign: “Breakfast for a healthy heart” as part of the 2019 World Milk Day dairy awareness drive.

Three Crowns took the campaign to various locations in Lagos and Ibadan, stressing the importance of eating healthy breakfast meals to the wellbeing of consumers, especially mothers who often times under value their own needs for a great heart health while prioritizing everyone else in the family.According to the Marketing Manager of Three Crowns milk, Omolara Banjoko, the initiative is to enlighten Nigerians on the need to add a healthy choice of milk to their diet daily.