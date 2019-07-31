Three Crowns demonstrates mothers’ greatness in a latest campaign

Three Crowns Milk has demonstrated mothers’greatness in their latest campaign.

“What can we do without mums?” the principal question driving the campaign, brings to bear the strength of mothers and the dependence on them by family, relatives etc.

Three Crowns Milk has further established this standpoint through a hilarious and engaging TV commercial illustrating how mothers save the day, hence the need for every mum to stay healthy with Three Crowns Milk.

In the campaign, Three Crowns Milk is inspiring everyone to recall that regardless of the home we come from, there’s that special person who ensures that everything is in proper order – the mother or mother figure. The campaign thus recognizes that there are so many things the family can’t do without mums.

Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager for Three Crowns, says “Mothers incredibly influence their homes and the society every day. We cannot underestimate the power of mothers in the home and the need for them to stay physically healthy with healthy hearts.

This is the message Three Crowns Milk is passing through the campaign. Dear mothers out there, take extra care of yourselves as we celebrate you with the #ThreeCrownsMumsFirst”.

The campaign debuted in June on traditional and social media across Nigeria. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been active with participants showing off their mothers through images, videos and tales; most typically about their elegant style and the breakfast they prepare for their families. Three Crowns Milk has also started rewarding participants on criteria basis with beautiful gift boxes for winning mothers. The campaign is open to everyone and it runs till September 6, 2019 on the #ThreeCrownsMumsFirst.

Since 1988, Three Crowns Milk has nourished consumers in ways that promote healthy eating habits and active lifestyles, so that mothers and their families remain healthy.

Vanguard