This screening is more of adoption, Nigerians’re not happy ― Melaye

By Nwafor Sunday

The Senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye has frowned at the process by which the National Assembly (Senate), screens the ministerial nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Airing his views when he appeared on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, the Melaye averred that he would never be part of a rubber stamp national assembly, saying that he would always remain on the pact of truth.

His words, “I want to assure you that I will not be part of a rubber stamp National Assembly or Senate.

“I will tell you categorically that Nigerians are not happy especially with the way the proceedings of the screening have been conducted and I can tell you that it is more of adoption than a screening.

“I can say that without fear or favour.

“But I want to say that we are talking to ourselves in the Senate and as the days go by, it will get better.

“I am not a presiding officer of the National Assembly, I cannot speak for either of them but as long as some of us remain there, our voices will be heard and we will always insist on doing the right thing”.

Melaye equally gave reasons why some Nigerians are criticising the screening process, saying that it was because of Mr. President’s failure to submit the names of his ministers along with their portfolios.

His words: “I do not have powers to nominate Ministers but the reason why we have this problem is that the President did not yield to the request of some of us from the National Assembly to submit the names of his ministers with their portfolios so we are actually shooting from the dark.

“It would be better if the president was submitting the names of the ministers with their portfolios so that we know their area of competence and we can ask them questions within the jurisdiction where they are going to serve.

“But if a man is going to be Minister of Labour and Productivity and you are asking him questions that have to do with health or law reforms, then automatically, that exercise is beautiful nonsense”.

Vanguard