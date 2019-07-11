There’s no sense in a man hitting a woman- Actress, Maryam Charles

Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles has taken to her Instagram page to share her stand on physical abuse against women and she is not sugarcoating any of it.

In a lengthy post, the screen star said she condemned the act of domestic violence, stating that she sees no sense in why a real man would hit a woman.

She wrote: “Sigh. I wanted to say something when that video showing a senator assaulting a woman in an adult store went viral. But before I could gather my thoughts in the midst of anger, Nigerians won.

“The senator apologized and was charged to court. Even though he was not jailed as I’d have liked, it appeared he had seen the error of his ways.

“But I was wrong. He hasn’t seen any error, at least that video showing him talking to a disciplinary committee made up of his senior colleagues in the senate confirms this.

“How did this so-called excuse of a lawmaker get elected in the first place? From his actions, you will know that he hates women.



“How else can we explain the actions of this man who bleaches his skin, perms his hair, uses tiro aka eye pencil, towards a respected Senator like Oluremi Tinubu?

“His actions show that he hates women. Simple and short. Maybe he secretly wishes he was one.

“Hopefully, he is punished to the full extent of the law. We cannot have people like him representing us”.