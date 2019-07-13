The mystery of the two Beasts in Revelation 13:1

By CGC, Benin

IN this revelation, John the Revelator saw a beast, rising up out of the sea, having seven heads and 10 horns and he saw upon his horns, 10 crowns and upon his heads, the names of blasphemy. In verse 2b, John saw that the dragon (the devil) gave his power and his seat and his authority to the beast, so that, through him, the people would begin to worship him (the Dragon, the devil).

John, the Revelator, also saw the beast, opening his mouth in blasphemy against God and His Name- verse 6. Blasphemy is contempt or indignity offered to God, or impious or profane speaking either against God the Father or God, the Son (the Truth), or God the Holy Ghost.

John also saw, in that revelation, that the Beast of the sea was given power to make war with the saints of God and to overcome them and was also given power to rule over all kindreds, tongues and nations- verse 7.

John again saw another beast, come out of the earth, known as the beast of the earth, exercising all the power of the Beast of the sea, seducing the inhabitants of the earth, to worship the beast of Sea. The Beast of the earth, shall be second in command to the Beast of the sea, deceiving the people to receive a mark on the right hand, or on their foreheads, and that, without it, no man might buy or sell, except he that has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name- verses 11-12, 14. The beast of the sea is the anti-Christ. The beast of the earth is the false prophet. After rapture, the anti-Christ and the false prophet shall rule over nations.

Even now, there are so many false prophets and many anti-Christs, (I John 4:1 and I John 2:18): “Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that anti-Christ shall come, even now are there many anti-Christs; whereby we know it is the last time.” These anti-Christs are preparing the ground for the beast of the sea. The names of these false prophets and these anti-Christs were not written in the Lamb’s book of life from the foundation of the world. Therefore, they will worship the Beast of the sea, and will receive the mark or the name or the number of the Beast. These false prophets shall deceive many into worship the beast and to receive his mark during the great tribulation.

John saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the anti-Christ and out of the mouth of the false prophet. These unclean spirits, working through these false prophets, shall perform miracles -Revelation 16:14. In this generation, a few of these false prophets, have now become unequally yoked with some of these anti-Christs, to rule the affairs of nations, deceiving the people to worship these anti-Christs, to whom they are second-in-command. With feigned words, these false prophets deceive the people to believe and to accept the obnoxious policies of these anti-Christs.

Saints of God are in perils, amongst these false prophets, who have been given authority, by the Dragon, to rule with the anti-Christs in the affairs of nations. The signs of the second coming of Christ, are already unfolding themselves in the world today, including Nigeria!-Matthew 24:7-11.

Let him that hath spiritual understanding, understand the mystery of these two beasts-—the anti-Christ and his second in command, the false prophet. Genuine prophets of God, will not get themselves unequally yoked with unbelievers and get themselves entangled in the affairs of a nation as commanded by the Almighty God, in II Corinthians 6:14-18, and II Timothy 2:4. Jesus said in Revelation 22:20, “Surely I come quickly.” Lord Jesus, then come quickly to rapture the saint, Amen.