By Rotimi Agbana

For every human endeavour comes challenges that either motivates you to put in more effort or discourage you to give in. The former has been the case with rap music artiste, Adams Ibrahim Adebola, a.k.a VJ Adams, who at a point in his music career did not allow the challenges he faced discourage him.

Speaking with Showtime on his music journey so far, the talented rapper revealed the most challenging part of his music-making craft.

“The most challenging part of my music career is the transition from making music without putting my vocals on it, then to putting my vocals on it. Of course I was worried of how people will receive it. Even though for most part of being in the studio, I get excited but knowing fully well that I made success from TV first before my music. Usually Naija people will be like stay and do one thing bit of course am not about that lifestyle. That transition from just putting out music and then putting my vocals on it was really a bit challenging”, he said.

He added that contrary to belief that he is a pure rapper, he is a perfect blend of both a singer and rapper.

“I’m a perfect blend of both a singer and a rapper. Even though I think my rap competence is a lot more. I am into words, painting pictures with words, though I don’t have Wande Coal’s kind of voice, but auto tune can help us with that singing part. I can hold my own.”