The miracle of God’s grace for all

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

John 1:16 “And of his fulness have all we received, and grace for grace.”

The ocean is full of water. The forest is populated with animals. Life is full of human beings and the kingdom of God is full of grace.

If there is anything all men and all members and all ministers in all the churches, irrespective of their status and portfolios, need today, it is the grace of God. The man, the member, the minister and everyone everywhere the grace of God is available for you. And the instant you get connected to this grace, everything around you will take a whole new dimension for the better.

Come to think of it, our creation and existence on earth is by grace. Likewise is our redemption and salvation together with the daily provisions we enjoy. These things and much more are all made for our enjoyment because of the grace of God revealed through the death of Jesus Christ.

You did not pay anything for Jesus to leave His glorious position in heaven and to ultimately die for you on the cross. And that is why the coming of Jesus Christ is also by grace. He went about exacting His trademark of doing good and healing all that were oppressed of the devil. He healed the leper and the blind and the dead He brought back to life. All the lives He touched did not pay consultancy fees because He did it by grace.

A day came that you were born into this world: what did you pay for coming into this world? Also, since you were born into this world, how much have you paid for the air you have been breathing as well as the water you keeping drink? And you have been alive ever since, though you may not be living a comfortable life like some other people you know. Yet, it is grace that has been speaking for both the rich and the poor.

If the air we breathe were to be pegged in monetary value, most of us on this earth would have died of suffocation, because the richest of the rich people in the world would have placed a price benchmark beyond our purchasing power and had made slaves out of a few number of those that they deem fit enough to do their demeaning errands.

Likewise, if you were to buy the water you drink. This is because the ruling class must have to give approval for any water drilling through issuing of licenses to the fame and renown in society while the masses drown in thirst. And if you must have to get to the sea, ocean or stream nearest to you in order to have access to safe drinking water, no doubt that you would meet with a lot of difficulties en route, because the aristocrats and the oligarchs would have enlisted the military police at various roadblocks and stationed checkpoints with an uninspiring caveat: die trespassing!

We are not under such inhumane treatments because of grace and, right now, there is a whole new portion of grace waiting for you to experience: these are grace for salvation, grace for service, grace for sanctification and grace for power from on high.

In order for you to be a beneficiary, you must receive it from the source of grace. What if the air has been made available, but you refuse to inhale it, and what if water is given to the thirsty, but such a person fails to receive nor drink the water? That person will not last long and will eventually die.

Nevertheless, because salvation is available, and many others before us have received it, somebody over there will receive it today. I mean you will receive it in Jesus name!

2 Corinthians 9:8 “And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:”

Already God has given you a preview of His grace and there is no discrimination with God. God treats equally every sinner seeker that will come before the throne of grace that has been made possible through the death of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

However, you must understand that there is sin in your life and you will not be able to travel far because of it. This is because sin impedes destiny.

Romans 3:23 “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;”

You cannot come short of the grace of God, but you can come short of the glory of God, because the glory of God is the culminate work of grace. It is the grace that ushers in the glory. But sin shuts the door of the glory of God from those who commit sin. That is the reason the Scripture says that ‘all have sinned.’

All have sinned because you, like any other person, was born with the nature of sin. It was innate and inbred, and even before you could find time to utter the first cry, as you were coming out from the womb of our mother, sin had long been formed in ‘that innocent child,’ and with the intention to harm the harmless ‘baby.’

But you, like many others, can experience a new normal because God is willing to give you much more than air for your sustenance. He will also meet beyond your basic necessities. God wants to give you forgiveness and beauty for your soul, spirit and body. He will take you to heaven and give you exquisite mansions that are only meant for heavenly royals.

The underlying significant message is that you have come short of those glorious things God has in store for you in heaven and in order for you to meet up to the specifications of God, you must experience grace, because it is the bridge that will link you to the glory of God.

To be continued