The miracle of God’s grace for all (2)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Self merit will not do it neither will your strength do it. Your religion and your morality will not be eligible for it too.

By now, you should know that if you raise up your hand, you would not be able to reach for the sky; and if you dare jump or build skyscrapers like those that did it in Babel, you too will not be able to have access to heaven, because you have fallen short of the glory of God.

Romans 7:15, 17, 19-20 “For that which I do I allow not: for what I would, that do I not; but what I hate, that do I. Now then it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me. For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do. Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.”

Haven known this, your best bet is to come before the Lord with your shortcomings and grace will take care of the rest by performing a surgical operation on you.

Romans 3:24 “Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:”

Grace is coming your way today. I say forgiveness and salvation is coming to you today. And it is by grace made possible through the precious blood of Jesus. He did not do a little so that you would help God up the ante. Rather, He paid the whole price so that you would have full access to grace and glory. All God requires of you is to heed His call of salvation.

Matthew 11:28 “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

You may nurse the opinion that your good enough moral upbringing and societal standing is the basis to sideline the Saviour. But one resonating and irrefutable fact is that good enough is never enough and until you recognize the fountain of grace, your existence on earth will be tainted with drawbacks while your future in eternity will be disastrously spend in hell fire.

Come to Christ, live in Christ, and your life will be lovely. That is, the moment you believe in the Lord Jesus, every other thing you may need and desire will be accomplished by God, because He has what it takes to supply all your needs according to His riches in glory.

Matthew 6:33 “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

As you link up with the grace of God, nothing will be impossible in your life. So, begin to build castles in the air regarding those unfulfilled expectations and goals you have been dreaming, praying and sighing about these past years and grace will pave the way by bringing it to pass, because God is able.

2 Corinthians 9:8 “And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:”

Do not yield to sin because it will hinder you from enjoying the manifold provisions of grace. God is able to save you from sin and He is mighty to forgive you of those terrible things you committed, which if ear was to hear of them, it will tingle. That is why grace has been made available to rewrite your story.

When this grace comes to you, it will sweep away all the bad lucks from your life and grant you divine access to experience the glory and the goodness in God.

My friend, the moment of grace has arrived and you cannot afford to miss this great opportunity handed down to mankind by God. And when you get to Jesus, that connection between you and Him will spackle mouthwatering miracles. That is why you need to come out of sin and obtain forgiveness and freedom as your passport to heaven. Because when you die on earth, your citizenship of heaven is assured.

But no sinner will get to heaven. They will end up in the tortures of hell. As a sinner, the only yardstick for escaping the grim realities of hell is accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour. And by grace, you will be saved because it is as free as the air you are breathing and as accessible as the water you drink.

On this account that you have made up your mind to accept Jesus Christ as your Saviour, I will like you to compose yourself in a solemn mood, because we have come to an all important moment in your life. So, treat it as such. Bow your head for prayers because Jesus is waiting to come into your life. Confess your sins to Him and accept Him as your Lord and personal Saviour today.

Vanguard