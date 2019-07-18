The Meat Up Cafè is a leading Nigerian quick-service grill spot, founded by Mrs Nafisa Garba on the 15th of February, 2016. Known for its famous spicy shawarma, the meat up cafè also has a key strength in swift delivery despite specializing in suya, fries & chicken, the special “ram” shawarma and other outdoor services.

To serve its numerous customers better and provide them with great tasting grills, the company is set to open another major outlet on Lekki’s famous busy-hub; Admiralty Way.

Mrs Nafisa Garba, chief executive officer, explained that the Meat Up Cafè has given the existing outlets a facelift to create a dominant brand in the quick-service grill sector and will still expand to various locations to reach more lovers of its spiced and unique grills.

The Meat Up Cafè boss assured that the expansion will be of delight to consumers with newly remodelled, world-class design and structure. Outlet locations are available on the website at www.themeatupcafe.com

