Budding Nollywood star, Bella Ebinum has aired her mind on the issue of man and sex and what a woman should seek to give a man instead of thinking sex is all that a man needs.

In a post on her Instagram page, she writes; “The greatest need of a man is not sex. He can get that from a prostitute if he’s not born-again, neither is it food, he can get that from a good restaurant. A man’s greatest need is respect and peace.”

When one of her colleagues, Angel Ufuoma queried if the respect should be automatic she replied that it is not automatic.

“ It is not automatic o even though I’m still trying to figure which of the automatic you mean,” she said.