Not as though I had already attained, either were already perfect: but I follow after, if that I may apprehend that for which also I am apprehended of Christ Jesus. Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3: 12-14

Paul was saying that there are some things that he needed in life but there is just one thing most important in life. Life should be taken in certain sequences and stages.

To know God and the essence of His life. To know his association, enjoyment, pain and all that he went through.

To apprehend that for which Christ saved and delivered us

To press towards spending time in heaven

We must be very clear as to where our life is going. In Luke 10: 41-42 Jesus speaking to Martha had this to say: Martha you are careful about many things but only one thing is needful, and your sister Mary has chosen that thing. What is that thing we are focusing our life and energy on?

This life is very short and that one thing we are certain of is time wait for a for no man. This day, I mean today, will never happen again and whatever we are supposed to do this day and are unable to do this day will never be done again this day. If you do it another day it will never be like it would have been if we had done it the day it was to be done. The most important thing in our life, we should claim and aspire to, is the vision and purpose of God for our life.

We need to understand the story of Paul. He was a very enthusiastic man, a man that was passionate and knowledgeable. He pursued after the things that he desired until he had an encounter with Jesus Christ. He then began to pursue Christ. Where there is no prophetic vision the people cast off restraint but blessed is he who keeps the law. Proverbs 29:18 KJV. Where there is no direction in your life you are bound to make a mistake and a waste of that life.

You are going through stress either because you don’t know where you are going or you don’t know how to get there. If you can ask for direction for your life you won’t get lost, we must ask the direction from the right person and at the right place. Therefore, Paul said one thing is important – you must know where you are going.

Your vision will determine who you marry, what you spend your money on, what you eat and everything you do because you know exactly where you are going. You know exactly what you want out of life. Everything that is not relevant to the goals that you are not pursuing you must kick it out of your life.

You must find out where you are going because the earlier you find this out the earlier you will get there. Most people in life are frustrated mostly because they get stuck at a point in their life and don’t know which way to turn. “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” Jeremiah 1: 5. It is time to go to God and know the right path to follow. If you look up to the lamp of God, He will show you the way.