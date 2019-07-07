The Decision of the Conqueror

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

JOEL 3:14: “Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision: for the day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision.”

You may have been a church member for a long time, but if you lack the salvation encounter made possible by Jesus Christ at Calvary, then you are one of those multitudes in the valley of decision; and as you decide for Jesus today, you will experience a whole new divine provision from heaven.

You are where you find yourself in life today because of the decisions you have taken. In fact, every mountain you have climbed and or every stumble across your path to the desired destination is based on the decision! If you spend your life in the valley of indecision (“should I! should I not?” or “would I! would I not?”) because you doubt and can not be sure of what to do, then many great opportunities and privileges will pass you by.

That is why today I am calling your attention to this momentous occasion for your life: a time arranged by God in order to make you a man and a woman of decision as well as a boy and or a girl of decision. This is because your destiny depends on the decision and taking a productive decision is what counts the most in life!

Matthew 4:18-20 “And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea: for they were fishers. And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. And they straightway left their nets, and followed him.”

Peter would never have known the experience of walking on water if he had not taken the decision to heed the call and command of the Saviour. His encounter with the Master of ocean and seas inspired him to do what his father, grandfather and even his forefathers never imagined could happen in any lifetime.

You too can walk the talk and do only what Jesus could do, if you too will answer the great call of the Saviour and take that personal decision which will transform and transcend your abilities to do the incredible and impossible before men.

Also read:

Ecclesiastes 10:15 “The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.”

There are many people in life that began something but failed to actualize it because they did not take an appropriate decision. They may have had laudable plans alright, but due to the fact that they failed to act as a crucial and critical moment, they lost out when it mattered most.

In order for you to get to the top of your mountain, you must possess the character of promptness in decision making. That is, you must come out from the obviously lost and confused crowd of sinners scattered all over the city by embracing the offer of the Saviour.

Jesus knows too well about the hopelessness and emptiness the citizens of this world have been plunged into and He would not want you to sink along with them. That is why He is calling you and He would like you to take a decision of spending a lifetime vacation with Him in heaven.

Matthew 11:28 “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Jesus is offering you an equal amount of peace Peter and the rest of the other apostles enjoyed. And just like Peter, the moment you become sensitive and responsive to the call of Jesus, to come out from sin, you too will begin to do what your forebears were not able to do.

Conquering takes a decision and many people and things would want to oppose that your decision. Before David had the chance to take down the champion of Gath Goliath, his eldest brother Eliab became angry at him because he had made up his mind to make a daunting move no one dares to take.

If you are the David that wants to do the needful by dismissing distractions and detractors as unimportant, then you need to continue with your confession in Jesus until you conquer and get to that eternal city called heaven!

You will conquer. If you can hear me, I said that you will conquer like the saints of God who are celebrated and paraded before the angels of glory in Jesus name!

You already know that conquering takes a decision. And when God created you, He had a perfect plan for your life. He did not bring you here on earth to become a mediocre nor an artificial person (nowadays, the devil has emboldened some gullible people to trade their natural looks for artificial. That is why from their hair to toenail, you notice all sorts of abominable kits of Satan they call fashion).

And because of it, they will all give an account at the end. 1 Corinthians 6:19 “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?” Romans 14:12 “So then every one of us shall give an account of himself to God.”

There is a record in heaven which shows that you have a divine purpose of existence. And actually, it depends, if you must get to that destiny. Then, this means that you must take the appropriate decision for your life. That decision is what I call the decision of the conqueror.

This major life transforming step is not what will make you go about sampling the opinions of men before you embark on. You have all it takes to make an informed decisive decision on this matter of eternal proportion.

In fact, it will be unwise to let men of equal creative instinct and prowess as you are to decide a fate God has put in your hands, which you must steer, at all cost, to a brighter tomorrow.

That association where you find yourself is tainted with insecurity and without salvation. It is laced with uncertainty and the air of hopelessness and restlessness pervades the whole atmosphere. And when you take a closer look all around you, you will observe that there are too much worry and anxiety. There is too much oppression, suppression, depression and affliction.

Genesis 19:17 “And it came to pass when they had brought them forth abroad, that he said, Escape for thy life; look not behind thee, neither stay thou in all the plain; escape to the mountain, lest thou be consumed.”

Come out from them and escape for your life because those kinds of people will end up becoming a negative influence on you.

This is because, if you find yourself in the midst of sinners, in no time, you will notice gradually that you have started imbibing some of their ill habits. And if you are a solitary none smoker in the midst of smokers, you will soon graduate from passive to active smoking. That is why, if you must avoid the health implications, you must decide to steer clear from them.

Likewise, if you must avoid the consequences of sin, which is the judgment of God, you then have to run away from sin and personally decide to come to Jesus. He will forgive your sins, take your condemnations away and lead you in the path of greatness and progress.

Matthew 11:28 “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

He is the only Saviour and Lord. You will not obtain salvation from any other person, place or thing, except through Jesus.

Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none another name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

That is the reason Jesus is calling you and the invitation is for everyone. He will repair that broken life of yours and make it brand new.

The world wants to make you a dumpster. But you do not belong in their circle because God made you in His own image. That is the reason He is calling you so that He will make something beautiful out of you.

Make the move because conquering requires taking a groundbreaking decision and see your life get transformed through the able-power of God.

After you must have accepted the invitation to come, you must continue in faith because that is where the beauty of living for Jesus lies.

Acts 2:42, 46-47 “And they continued steadfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers. And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart, Praising God, and having favour with all the people.”

Just like the believers who continued in the faith, God would want you too to continue in the race until you get to heaven. Please do not let sinners describe you as one of those abandoned projects left by successive governments, where criminals, cobra and canary share apartment space because of political correctness while the masses look on in hopelessness as taxpayers money go down the drain.

If you will cast your mind back, you will realise that great architect designed those ill-fated government abandoned projects, which happened to be unfinished, even though resources were available. But because the builders did not continue it amounted to nothingness.

There are many people in this life who are like unfinished products. They started but did not continue. They attended crusades and other church functions and even took the first step in surrendering their lives to the Saviour. But today when you meet them along the way, at bus stops and in the neighbourhood, it becomes obvious that they have become unfinished and abandoned products.

Weeds have grown all around their nature and the reptiles are walking all over their body. Their Bible has become dusty, and life has gone from them, and they have become an unfinished Christian. And those who look at them shake their heads and with a sight echo, ‘an abandoned project!’

That is the reason Jesus is urging you today to continue in the faith till the end.

Also read:

John 8:30-31 “As he spake these words, many believed on him. Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;”

There are numerous blessings awaiting those who follow Jesus, because they will all have their rewards, and the benefit of following Jesus is in continuity. That is why you must strive to continue, even in the face of daunting difficulties the devil may have orchestrated to run you down. But when you fix your gaze on the prize nothing will stop you from continuing until the very end.

In fact, difficulties and challenges are meant to test how strong and resolute your decision to follow the Master is. The instant you show that you are a man and or a woman of decision when the wind blows, it will not take you back. And once the enemy knows that you are a decisive person, Satan will bug out and leave you alone. That is why you need to continue.

The people who come out from sin, but fail to continue do not get to inherit the blessings of the kingdom of God. Such people do not conquer. But the people who conquer are like David. He came to the battleground, and that is the first step, the decision to come. Afterwards, he saw Goliath and made up his mind to conquer the champion of the Philistines. And though he had detractors on his way to the ladder of greatness, he remained focused till the end.

Listen, there are people out there who would want to dissuade you from following the path of Christ. But just like David, you must prove them wrong because you can. I am telling you that you can, and the moment you start enjoying the grace in Jesus, they will celebrate you.

As a result of this, you need to conquer sin, societal ills and Satan. I can see a conqueror in you already. You will conquer and nobody and nothing will take away that conquering spirit within you in Jesus name!

Romans 8:37 “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.”

Sin, Satan and society cannot stop you from breaking through and breaking free. You will not turn back after you have decided to follow the Maker because His grace is sufficient for you. And the next time we see you, excitement will beam on our faces.

Jesus will always be by your side. The Holy Ghost, at all times, will be your Comforter and God, as your heavenly Father, He will sustain you because you are a man and a woman of decision.

The time of decision has come and you must take that first step to obtain forgiveness for your sins. Bow your head, close your eyes and ask for forgiveness of your sins and accept Jesus as your Lord and Saviour so that eternal life will come to you.