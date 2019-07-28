The Bling Lagosians living up to expectations

Osa-Mbonu Amadi

Finally, we have seen the much talked about movie, Bling Lagosians, written by Anthony Kehinde Joseph and directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters The Bling Lagosians tells the story of The Holloways, an elite Lagos family led by old-money-born Akin Holloway who runs his company aground and soils the family name and business with the help of his wife, as a result of their lavish spending and insatiable cravings.

The story succeeds in capturing the extravagant lifestyle of Lagos’ privileged few in all their largesse and often times, pretentiousness.

The movie centers around the Holloways, their friends and enemies and how they dealt with their individual challenges while preparing for Mopelola Holloway’s (played by Elvina Ibru) over-the-top 51st birthday party. Family, gossip, lies, infidelity, betrayal, classism and wealth are some of the prevalent themes in the movie.

Considering that this is her directorial debut on the big screens, we have to give kudos to renowned thespian, Bolanle Austen Peters and her crew for delivering on production quality – cinematography, sound, setting costuming etc. Like most modern Nollywood movies however, The Bling Lagosians falls a little bit shot on storyline. Regardless of that, the storyline is still better than many of the stories we have seen in recent times.

In the last few years, Nollywood films have been peppered with oversaturated casts made of some of the biggest names in Nollywood who end up not living up to the hype. Your first thought after seeing the trailer for this movie would be, “another overhyped cast”, but you would be disappointed. The cast can take solace in the fact that in naming areas where the movie falls short, casting isn’t one. There is a mix of stage actors and on-screen actors and they delivered amazing performances in their own rights.

Some of the cast include Alexx Ekubo who sparkled in his role as Upper Iweka filmmaker Nnamdi, Elvina Ibru, Monalisa Chinda, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyeola, Toyin Abraham, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Jimmy Odukoya, Gbenga Titiloye, Sharon Ooja and more. There are also a few first timers and newbies in the movie, one of which is Winihin Jemide.

Winihin Jemide stands out in her role as Oge Briggs, friend to Mopelola Holloway (Elvina Ibru), Dunni Fernandez (Toyin Abraham), Kiki Princewill (Bisola Aiyeola), Ngozi Gomez (Monalisa Chinda) who are all members of the 1% of the 1% of Lagos society as depicted in the movie. It will also be a shock to you to learn that it was her first time acting in a movie considering she delivered an above par performance.

As the villain of the movie, Jemide is absolutely natural and confident in her acting. She interprets her character so well you might not want to greet her if you see her in real life because you may still be mad at her from the movie. She understands her blockings, delivers her lines so beautifully it felt very real. She comes with a stereotypical type of acting as most rookies tend to do. She definitely will and should be every producers’ delight. We do hope this won’t be the last of her the audience will get to see.

Another favourite is the lead actress, Elvina Ibru, who is somewhat a newbie to the big screens. An embodiment of class, grace, opulence, eloquence and more, Ibru is beyond amazing as Mopelola Holloway. Her best scenes are at the end when she lost it after hearing the news that they had lost their company on her birthday and the consequent reconciliation with her daughters. The part where she storms Oge Briggs’ (Winihin Jemide’s character) office to scold her for embarrassing her at Dunni Fernandez’s Iya Oge party also standouts out.

Worthy of mention too is comedian and Instagram sensation, Broda Shaggi, who played chef at the Holloway’s residence and a budding musician. I’m sure his character will actualize his artistic dreams when pigs fly.

Vanguard