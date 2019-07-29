Breaking News
The Big 5 construction event to attract 5000 practitioners in Nigeria

By Moses Nosike

By Moses Nosike

Nigerian construction sector will not remain the same after  leading suppliers of construction products from around the globe prepare for Nigeria’s largest industry event, which comes in September at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

It was said that during the The Big 5 event, about 5,000 Nigerian industry professionals  and building construction  would gain prominence internationally.

From the organising source, “about 100 companies  from around the world are getting ready for the largest construction event in Nigeria’.

Confirmed brands including regional and global leaders like Palfinger, Cibes Lift, KELM, ABB, Philips, Crane, Eurotray, Tata, Hilti, and Magna Tyres will be on ground to showcase hundreds of products for the booming Nigerian infrastructure and building sectors, offering high quality and cost effective solutions, without forgetting the growing importance of sustainability.

Eyeing the growing business opportunities in Africa’s most populous country, leading international brands are on the lookout for Nigerian partners at the much awaited Big 5 Construct Nigeria.

From Italy, Gianmarco Micheloni, Export Area Manager at IVR Spa, says: “At the event, we will be looking for a nationwide wholesaler able to promote and sell our products all over Nigeria.

“We will showcase our complete range of valves and accessories for water, gas, plumbing, industrial and HVAC applications. The recognised quality over time is our most important value, as we do manufacture ‘made in Italy’ products at reasonable prices.”

