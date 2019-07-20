Teni is my new favorite , American singer, Toni Braxton says

By Tolulope Abereoje

Legendary American singer and songwriter, Toni Michelle Braxton was in the country earlier this week and she revealed that she finds the country beautiful and even more that one of Teni’s songs is her favorite at the moment.

The 51-year old ageless singer was in Lagos to perform at the 60th birthday celebration of the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, an event that drew political bigwigs, technocrats, captains of industry, the intelligentsia and others.

In a video she posted on both her Instagram and Twitter pages, Toni could be seen grooving to ‘Obe’ by BOJ featuring Teni and revealed in her caption that the she is looking forward to learning the language so that she can sing it right.

“Nigeria, everything is so beautiful, especially the music! Obe by BOJ featuring Teni is my new favorite. I can’t wait to learn the language so that I can sing it right,” she wrote.

It has however been rumored that the Grammy award winner’s sister, Tamar Braxton is currently dating a Nigerian.