Breaking News
Translate

Teenager in court for allegedly hacking into bank account to steal N4m

On 7:07 pmIn Newsby

A teenager,   Nonso Okereke, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly hacking into a Wema Bank  account and stealing N4 million.

Okereke, 19, is standing trial along with one Emeka Onumba, 36, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.
hacking
Judicial symbol

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate A.O. Alogba.

Bank customers complains(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ingobo Emby, told the court that the duo committed the offences sometime in January atWema Bank Plc Headquarters, located at 54, Marina St., Lagos Island.

Emby alleged that the defendants hacked into an account of Wema Bank, fraudulently transfered N4 million into various accounts, and later withdrew the money and shared.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The magistrate granted them bail in the sum of N400, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum  who must have N500,000 in their bank accounts.

He adjourned the case until July 18 for trial. (NAN)

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.