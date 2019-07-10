Teenager in court for allegedly hacking into bank account to steal N4m

A teenager, Nonso Okereke, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly hacking into a Wema Bank account and stealing N4 million.

Okereke, 19, is standing trial along with one Emeka Onumba, 36, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate A.O. Alogba.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ingobo Emby, told the court that the duo committed the offences sometime in January atWema Bank Plc Headquarters, located at 54, Marina St., Lagos Island.

Emby alleged that the defendants hacked into an account of Wema Bank, fraudulently transfered N4 million into various accounts, and later withdrew the money and shared.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The magistrate granted them bail in the sum of N400, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum who must have N500,000 in their bank accounts.

He adjourned the case until July 18 for trial. (NAN)