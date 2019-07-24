Taraba: Police arrest supplier of AK-47 riffles to kidnappers

… Launch special anti -kidnapping squad

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a syndicate who specialises in the purchase and supply of AK-47 riffles to kidnappers in Taraba state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alkasim Sanusi, paraded the suspects on Wednesday with eight other offenders, including suspected kidnappers, at the headquarters of the police command in Jalingo.

Narrating how the gun supplier and buyers were apprehended, CP Sanusi said the gun supplier usually crosses from Plateau to Taraba state.

He said, “A team of SARS arrested the gun supplier who also revealed the identity of the buyer.

“Curently, investigation is still ongoing to gather more information from them, which will enable us arrest others and mop up the arms.”

A kidnap syndicate headed by an old man was also among the suspects paraded .

CP Sanusi said that the old man uses young boys as foot soldiers to demand ransom from his victims.

He said “he (the old man) buys them Sim cards and gives them the numbers of the victims.

“They will call the victims to demand ransom if they don’t want to be kidnapped.

“One of their victims who was brave, informed us about it and when the young boy went to pick the ransom, we apprehended him.

“He also led us to the old man who sent him.”

CP Sanusi used the forum to officially launch a Special Anti Kidnapping Squad comprising SARS operatives and officers of the Mobile Police, MOPOL, whose units, according to him, would be created in the 16 local government areas of Taraba state.

He warned that kidnapping has become an offence punishable by death in the state, and urged those perpetrating the dastardly act to surrender their arms and ammunitions to the authorities, adding that the government is ready to give amnesty to repentant criminals.

He also told those shielding criminal elements in the state to desist from such if they don’t want to be given equal treatment as the criminals.

