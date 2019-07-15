Takeme lauds Okowa on road projects in riverine communities

By Festua Ahon

ASABA—THE immediate past Commissioner, Delta State Ministry of Urban Renewal, Chief Julius Takeme, yesterday said the commissioned Obotobo 1-Obotobo 11- Sokebolou- Youkiri road project in Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area has opened up the area for greater development.

Speaking with newsmen after the commissioning of the road project executed by the Delta State Government by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Takeme commended the initiative and speedy completion of the road projects.

He noted that the Obotobo 1, 11, Sokebulou and Youkiri Road project measuring 20.29km would enhance social-economic lives of the people and those from other neighboring riverine communities in the locality.

Describing the road infrastructure as a welcome development in Ogulagha, he said the kingdom have never had it so good despite its huge contribution to the nation’s economy.

He maintained that the completion and commissioning of the road projects was reassuring to the riverine communities that all hope was not lost.

Assuring that more projects would be executed and commissioned in Burutu Local Government Area under the present administration in the state, Takeme paid glowing tributes to Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for being a man of his words.